Toggle navigation
100.3 WNIC - The 80's 'Til Now in Detroit
100.3 WNIC - The 80's 'Til Now in Detroit
Jay Towers
Jay Towers in the Morning
Podcast
Celebrity Drama
Daily Horoscopes
Teacher of the Week
Chelsea
Jay's Juniors
On-Air
Jay Towers in the Morning
Theresa Lucas
Dave Kent
Mario Lopez
Lori Bradley
Micki
Chris Edmonds
Connect
Texting
Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
Work Here
Advertise with us
On Demand
Download the iHeartRadio App
Weather
Traffic
Song Playlist
Event Photos
Celeb Photos
News
Jay Towers Podcasts
Contests
Win a 4-Pack of FRONT ROW tickets to Annie!
Win Lunch for your Office from Subway!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party Courtesy of LUV
Win a $50 gift certificate from Door to Door Organics
Win a 4-Pack of tickets to Brain Candy Live!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Celebs and their Animal Doppelgangers
38 Musicians With Donald Trump's Hair
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Help Jay Find Detroit's Best Teachers
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 12am
Madonna Gives Fiery Speech At Women's March (VIDEO)
Madonna Gives Fiery Speech At Women's March (VIDEO)
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce
Ariana Grande Has A Doppelgänger (PHOTOS)
INTERVIEW: Maggie Lindemann Is Out To Inspire The Next Generation Of Women
Shia LaBeouf Is Protesting Donald Trump's Presidency & Wants Your Help
Chrissy Teigen: John Legend Called Racial Slur By Paparazzi
Demi Lovato Working on New Album?
A Taylor Swift Impersonator Pranked Nina Dobrev & It Ended In A Head Injury
x
See Full Playlist
100.3 WNIC
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 100.3 WNIC to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.