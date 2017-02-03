Toggle navigation
100.3 WNIC - The 80's 'Til Now in Detroit
100.3 WNIC - The 80's 'Til Now in Detroit
Jay Towers
Jay Towers in the Morning
Podcast
Celebrity Drama
Daily Horoscopes
Teacher of the Week
Chelsea
Jay's Juniors
On-Air
Jay Towers in the Morning
Theresa Lucas
Dave Kent
Mario Lopez
Lori Bradley
Micki
Chris Edmonds
Connect
Texting
Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
Work Here
Advertise with us
On Demand
Download the iHeartRadio App
Weather
Traffic
Song Playlist
Event Photos
Celeb Photos
News
Jay Towers Podcasts
Contests
Win a 4-pack of tickets to the Detroit Camper and RV Show
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
Win a copy of Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run
Win tickets to see QUEEN Adam Lambert
Win a copy of Bad 25th Anniversary: 2-Disc Collection
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Find out how you can win here
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Help Jay Find Detroit's Best Teachers
previous
next
On-Air Now
8pm - 12am
Selena Gomez Teases New Song On Instagram (VIDEOS)
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
Mariah Carey Burns Dress For Wedding With James Packer (VIDEO)
Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism
Frank Ocean's Dad Calls Tyler, The Creator A 'Devil Worshiper' In Lawsuit...
LISTEN: Imagine Dragons - 'Believer'
Mariah Carey Hits The Gym In Fishnets And Heels -- And Rihanna Approves...
James Arthur Drops Soulful Rendition of Ariana Grande's 'Into You' at LA Show...
5-Year-Old Blue Ivy To Launch Fragrance & Hair Care Line
UNSEEN MOVIE REVIEW: 'Rings'
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
In Honor of Sunday's Big Game Mario Sings The National Anthem!
x
See Full Playlist
100.3 WNIC
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 100.3 WNIC to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.