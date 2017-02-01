Toggle navigation
100.3 WNIC - The 80's 'Til Now in Detroit
100.3 WNIC - The 80's 'Til Now in Detroit
Jay Towers
Jay Towers in the Morning
Podcast
Celebrity Drama
Daily Horoscopes
Teacher of the Week
Chelsea
Jay's Juniors
On-Air
Jay Towers in the Morning
Theresa Lucas
Dave Kent
Mario Lopez
Lori Bradley
Micki
Chris Edmonds
Connect
Texting
Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
Work Here
Advertise with us
On Demand
Download the iHeartRadio App
Weather
Traffic
Song Playlist
Event Photos
Celeb Photos
News
Jay Towers Podcasts
Contests
Be a Cereal Champion!
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
Win a copy of Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run
Win tickets to see QUEEN Adam Lambert
Win a 4-Pack of FRONT ROW tickets to Annie!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Find out how you can win here
15 Bands With Siblings
You'll Never Believe How Long It Took These Stars To Write Their Songs
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Help Jay Find Detroit's Best Teachers
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 3pm
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins (PHOTO)
Watch Ariana Grande Rock Out in 'Everyday' Lyric Video
Watch Camila Cabello Explain Why She Left Fifth Harmony In New Interview
Bye Meek! Nicki Minaj & Drake Are Best Friends Again And You're Mad (PHOTOS)
You Won't Believe How The Chainsmokers Responded To Those Nickelback Comparisons
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To Release Children's Clothing Line
Drake Holds Auditions For His 'Ballet' Strip Club (VIDEOS)
Here's Where You Can Livestream Adam Levine's Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction
DTE Energy Customers To Receive Refund
MLS Bid
State Commission Says Refugee Ban "Tearing Apart Families"
Pistons And Pelicans
x
See Full Playlist
100.3 WNIC
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 100.3 WNIC to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.